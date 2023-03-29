'Minecraft' is to launch downloadable content based on 'Dungeons and Dragons.'

The sandbox game - which sees players explore a blocky, procedurally generated, three-dimensional world with virtually infinite terrain - has teamed up with the company behind the classic board game to bring a "story-driven" arch to the video game.

Riccardo Lenzi, senior producer at Mojang Studios said in a statement: "We’re incredibly excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast, to introduce a brand new, story-driven Dungeons and Dragons DLC to Minecraft! We can't wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky take on the world of D and D."

No release date has been given but 'Dungeons and Dragons' will celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year and the history of the smash hit game will be explored as part of an upcoming documentary.

Producer Joe Manganiello told The Wrap: "I couldn’t be more proud and excited to get back behind the camera for another documentary, this time with the D and D dream team of Jon, Kyle, and my brother and producing partner Nick. I lived through the rise and fall and rise again of this legacy brand that has not only meant so much to me but has served as the fountainhead of creativity for an entire generation of writers, artists, and creative minds, influencing so much of our culture. None of this would have been possible without Nathan Stewart at Wizards of the Coast and my eternally supportive boss from the HBO/True Blood days, Michael Lombardo and the fantastic team at eOne!"