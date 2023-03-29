The release of 'Atlas Fallen' has been delayed til August.

The Deck 13 game - which is set to see players fight against legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons - was due to be launched in May but the developers took to social media on Wednesday (29.03.23) to announce that the release had been pushed back until August so they can bring out the "best possible" version.

Deck 13 tweeted: "Thank you for the tremendous support we received so far on Atlas Fallen! From your enthusiastic comments on our video teasers online and in person at PAX EAST to the positive previews from critics, we're grateful and honored to have you excited to play our game.

Our goal has always been to create a memorable A-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option for fully playable seamless co-op with a friend. We'd love to give the game some extra time which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen.

To achieve this, we have made the difficult decision to delay the worldwide launch of Atlas Fallen to AUGUST 10, 2023. We apologize for this disappointing news."

The games developer concluded the letter to fans by revealing that an update will follow in early summer and thanked gamers for their support.

The letter concluded: "We'll come back in early summer to share updates on the game, including new gameplay footage and your first look at drop-in co-op gameplay. We can't wait to bring you a fantastic experience in the deserted lands of Atlas this summer!

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we head to the finish line!"