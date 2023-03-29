Ana Obregon is a new mum at 68 after welcoming a daughter via surrogate.

Hola! magazine reports the baby girl was born in Miami, Florida on March 20 - just two days after the veteran Spanish actress/TV celebrated her 68th birthday - and Ana is said to have flown to the US before the birth and rented an apartment in Miami where she can spend time with the tot.

She was pictured leaving the hospital with the newborn in her arms, but Ana has yet to publicly comment on her happy news.

The magazine reports Ana kept her surrogacy journey secret from everyone apart from her sisters, Celia and Amalia, and her ex-husband Alessandro Lequio - the father of her late son Aless. The process is outlawed in her native Spain but it's legal in the US for both couples and single-parent families.

The birth of her new baby comes three years after the death of Aless, who lost a battle with cancer in 2020 at the age of 27. Ana suffered further heartbreak last year when her mother Ana María Obregon Navarro died at the age of 95 and her father Antonio García Fernandez passed away several months later.

Hola! reports Ana was told her surrogate was pregnant in June last year - the same month Aless would have celebrated his 30th birthday.

Ana recently opened up about her agony after losing her son and her parents, revealing she has stopped celebrating Christmas because the holidays are just too painful for her.

According to Sportsfinding.com, she said last year: "I haven’t celebrated Christmas for two years. In fact, neither decorations nor anything, because for what? It’s Christmas Eve."