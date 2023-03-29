SZA wants to be a fashion designer.

The 33-year-old rap star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - is best known for hits like 'Kiss Me More' and 'Good Days' but predicted that she will have a change of career in the future and start to create clothes at some point because designing is in her "nature."

She told CR Fashion Book: "I feel like designing is in my nature. And I’m gonna continue to do that.."

The GRAMMY Award-winning star went on to describe her mother's fashion sense as more "conservative" than her own but admitted that because of her heritage, she appreciates the culture of fashion more than any designer brand name.

She added: "She is definitely more conservative than I am. But I still thought [her clothing] was cool because it was thrift, and things that come from places with culture and history are more important than a name brand. And I think that was taught to me through my mom, because I love all of her…like a small copper ring that she got from Nigeria. And she would add it to her outfit, and it just made so much more sense than anything that she could have purchased here, and I’m like, damn, okay, I get it. It’s energy, it’s all just energy. That’s what makes them fly."

Meanwhile, the 'Nobody Gets Me' hitmaker went on to pay homage to 'Milkshake' singer Kelis as she remembered looking up to her fellow pop star when she was younger.

She added: "There was no one that looked like her and [also] thought like I did. And I think now we know people like Kelis exist. So, looking at her growing up, I was like, wow, I am that!"