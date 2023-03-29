Jodie Turner-Smith loves to have "fun" with fashion.

The 36-year-old actress says that "everyone remembers" the yellow dress she wore to the BAFTA Awards in 2020 and admitted that when it comes to her clothing choices, she is going to embrace the opportunity to do "crazy" things while she can.

She told ELLE UK: "The yellow Gucci dress that I wore to the BAFTAs? Everyone remembers that dress, it permanently stores itself in everybody’s brain – mine included. I love to have fun! I think fashion is play, it’s costume: an opportunity for expression of self – or whatever self you happen to be in that particular moment.I am of the opinion that while I look like this, I’m gonna do all the crazy things with it that I can."

The 'White Noise' star went on to explain that being a "young actor" allows her to make certain choices with her clothes and that her "live in the moment" attitude is inspired by her mother and her humble beginnings.

She said: "There are certain things that I’m able to do and wear and get away with, and opportunities that being a young actor affords me. You want me to wear the clothes? Yes! They may not want me to wear the clothes forever...I have a mother who has such a beautiful spirit. In Jamaican culture there’s a sense of celebration in existence. That’s part of it, and I think there’s something in the way I was raised. We were poor, but I never really had a sense of it. I certainly wasn’t as poor as my mother when she was growing up, but when you come from not having anything, you want to grasp life with both arms."