Demi Lovato "couldn't be more in love" with Jute$.

The 30-year-old singer paid a heartfelt tribute to her partner in honour of the musician's 32nd birthday on Tuesday (28.03.23), and hailed her boyfriend a "literal dream come true".

Alongside a series of candid photos of the couple, Demi wrote on Instagram: "My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.

"I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more

"I LOVE YOU.(sic)"

In response, Jute$ gushed he "can't wait" to get old with the 'Heart Attack' hitmaker.

He replied: "my baby i’m the luckiest guy on earth. thank u for loving me so much and making me laugh all day every day. ur my soulmate best friend dream girl and i can’t wait to be old af w u. i love u so much (sic)"

On Demi's birthday last August, Jute$ paid an equally gushing tribute to the 'Cool for the Summer' singer.

Alongside a series of romantic photos and videos, Jute$ wrote on his own Instagram account: "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere) i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u (sic)"

In response to the post, Demi wrote: "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD.

"I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you [hearts emojis] this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much (sic)"