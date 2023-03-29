Sarah Snook thinks that buying bigger sizes is the way forward.

The 35-year-old actress stars as political consultant Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy on the hit comedy-drama series 'Succession' and explained that what she has "learned" about fashion since working on the show is to buy a bigger size and tailor it to fit to avoid feeling "depressed."

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "I've learned from Shiv's wardrobe but also from the costume designer Michelle, who is brilliant, that a lot of the time it is buying bigger and to tailor it down. That is a hot tip for all the curvy ladies out there! That's the thing I do. If you try on clothes and they don't fit, you end up really depressed. But actually, it doesn't fit because you weren't the model that they made this particular pair of pants for and that's perfectly reasonable and fine.

Meanwhile, Sarah went on to add that she enjoys wearing her character's corporate clothes but joked that because of the long gap between shooting, she got a shock when she had to put the costume on again after almost a year away.

She added: "Shiv's outfits - they're great. I really enjoy wearing the corporate wardrobe and feeling very powerful and no-nonsense in that kind of way. But it's a little tricky sometimes in that we had a year off almost between shooting the second and third season and I had to come back and put these clothes on. And I was like 'I don't know who played Shiv before me or what I'm even doing in these clothes!'"