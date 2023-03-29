John Boyega ruled out taking a role in British soap opera 'EastEnders' at the start of his career.

The 31-year-old 'Star Wars' actor signed up with an agent shortly after leaving drama school and he laid down some strict rules - insisting he didn't want to be cast in a UK soap or in long-running police drama 'The Bill' because he would only consider parts that were "unique" as he attempted to break into the acting world.

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, John says he told his agent Femi Oguns: "Don’t put me in no 'EastEnders', don’t put me in no 'The Bill', don’t put me in any of that ...

"Not to toot my own horn, but I had strict rules for Femi when I first signed with him. I want something that can be relatable, but unique. It has to have a spin on it."

John went on to make his screen debut in 2011 movie 'Attack The Block' before going on to land the role of Stormtrooper Finn in 2015 blockbuster 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

He went on to explain. his decision-making process when it comes to choosing work, saying: "I don’t really play roles that relate to me. You always have to do some form of research work, even if it’s someone from your own environment. At the end of the day, you are just acting; you haven’t lived that scenario most of the time."

John also insisted he doesn't subscribe to the method acting process - insisting he doesn't want to immerse himself completely in a role because he prefers to relax after he finishes work.

He added: "I take it [the role] off like it’s socks. I can’t help it. For [new film] 'Breaking', we were filming in LA, and I was staying nearby in a house with my best friends. By the time I got home from set, they’re just being their regular selves – cracking jokes, laughing. There ain’t no [film character] Brian no more."