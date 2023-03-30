OJ Simpson is backing Gwyneth Paltrow in her ski crash trial.

The fallen ex-NFL star, 75 – infamously acquitted of the 1994 knife slaughter of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Brown before he was found liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit – has thrown his support behind the actress by saying he had two smashes with the same woman twice on the “narrow” Deer Park Resort slopes in Utah where Gwyneth had her contentious 2016 collision.

He said in a four-minute video posted to his Twitter on Wednesday (29.03.23) after “hearing about (Gwyneth’s) case in the news”: “I was watching today, I saw the run that their accident happened on, it was the same run that my accidents happened at Deer Valley, and I don’t know how you can determine whose fault it was.

“I crashed with the same woman twice on one run, and if you ask me, it was her fault and I’m sure if you asked her, it was my fault. I’m just saying, it’s part of skiing.'

“I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, Deer Valley got some pretty narrow runs.’ I had a friend named Alan and he owned a couple properties up there, so Nicole and I, we went skiing up there.

“I’m flying down this run, and at the last minute, this lady is kind of turning from my left and she comes all the way kind of across, and we crash and we both go down.

“We kind of looked at each other: ‘Are you all right?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I’m all right,’ and she asked me if I was all right, and we were pretty congenial as we got our stuff together, kind of chuckled about it, you know: ‘Watch out! Be careful!’

“She leaves, and Nicole or Alan came up, and we talked a little bit, and we take off again.”

He went on about crashing into the same woman: “Right before we get to the bottom of the run, I could see this person on my right making this big sweeping turn, and I said, ‘There’s no way this person is gonna come right in front of me,’ and bam! We hit again. Turns out it’s the same girl, and we weren’t as congenial this time.”

Goop founder Gwyneth, 50, is being sued by retired army optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she crashed into him on the ski slope in 2016, causing him to suffer severe brain injuries – which she strongly denies, saying the accident was his fault.

Simpson, who often uses social media to weigh in on legal cases that are grabbing headlines, added about the scene of her crash: “Deer Valley is classy, it's a beautiful place, (but{ I never went back, mainly because I didn’t like the runs.

“I thought they were real narrow, certainly far narrower than most of the places that I went skiing. But accidents happen skiing. I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time.”

Gwyneth’s trial at Park City Court, Utah, entered its seventh day on Wednesday and is due to end at noon on Thursday local time, with the jury expected to make their decision later that day or Friday.

Gwyneth is countersuing Dr Sanderson, who wants $300,000 in compensation for his apparent brain damage after the collision, and says she wants token “damages” of $1 plus her legal fees covered.