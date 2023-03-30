Jay Leno missed just two shows in eight days after suffering horrific burns in a fiery car incident, after which he needed a "brand-new ear".

The 72-year-old talk show legend recently admitted he underwent skin graft surgery just days after he suffered major burns when one of his vehicles burst into flames in November last year, but he wasn't out of action for long.

He told the 'Fly on the Wall' podcast: "In eight days, I missed two shows."

But just two and a half months later, Jay needed to get his face "fixed again" after he got "clotheslined" on a motorbike, which also left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

Jay has now joked something was bound to happen because he was "a 72-year-old guy in an 83-year-old motorcycle", and he told how the accident happened when he tried to turn the bike around after seeing it was "dripping gas", as he feared he might catch fire again.

He said: "[I thought] I don't want to catch fire again. Let me turn around. I turn around in a parking lot and a guy had a wire across a parking lot - but with no flag. And the sun was right here [in my eyes].

"It cut my face again, so I call my face guy, I go, 'Listen, you know the face you gave me, I gotta get it fixed again.' He goes, 'What'd you do?' And I drove up there, and he fixed it.

"This is a brand-new ear. When you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper, it's nothing."

Former 'Tonight' host Jay - who is also an avid car collector - recently admitted the fiery car incident was "pretty bad".

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: "This is a brand-new face, it's unbelievable. What happened was I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it set caught fire.

"I'd been eating a Flamin' Hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on fire! No no, but, it was interesting, it was all third-degrees so it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad.

"You'd think I would have a zipper [on my face] now, but no. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy! I got it once in the 1980s, and now I get it again! That's a brand new ear, too!"