Jennifer Aniston says there is a "whole generation" of kids offended by 'Friends.'

The 54-year-old actress shot to fame as waitress Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom that followed six twentysomethings as they navigated life in New York City but explained that there is a "sensitivity" surrounding comedy these days that didn't exist 30 years ago.

She told AFP: "Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. [In the past] you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we’re not allowed to do that. There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive."

"There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through -- but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

The 'Murder Mystery 2' star went on to claim that people are now "divided" across the world - especially in her native US - but insisted that everyone still "needs" to be able to enjoy comedy as she pleaded for others to stop taking themselves so "seriously."

She added: "Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided!"