Melissa Joan Hart helped children flee from the scene of the Nashville shooting.

The 46-year-old actress has Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, as well as 10-year-old Tucker with husband Mark Wilkerson, and fought back tears as she explained that when they were on their way to a conference at their children's school on Monday (27.03.23), she and Mark ended up helping a group of kindergartners escape from the scene at the nearby Covenant School, where a 28-year-old woman fatally shot six people.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting. We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook. So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK but my husband and I were on our way to the school for conferences, luckily our kids weren't in today.

"We helped a class of kindergarteners cross a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little, little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children."

The 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' star concluded her video by sending her prayers to the families of the victims but admitted she was at a loss for words following the incident.

She added: "I don't know what to say anymore, enough is enough and just pray. Pray for the families."

Melissa noted in the caption of the post that she had waited to tell her story because it was "too raw" to post on the day the incident unfolded.