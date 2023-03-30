Seth Rogen hints Donkey Kong character could land Fast and Furious-style spin-off movie

2023/03/30 08:00 (BST)

Seth Rogen has hinted his Donkey Kong character could be part of a 'Fast and Furious'-style spin-off movie.

The 40-year-old actor voices the anthropomorphic necktie-wearing gorilla in forthcoming computer-animated fantasy film 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', and has admitted there is "a lot of opportunity" for the primate to land a standalone project.

He told Collider: "There’s a lot of opportunity there. I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be - and if the 'Fast and Furious' movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family."

Rogen also admitted there is a motoring link between car franchise 'Fast and Furious' and Donkey Kong and his go-kart-loving family, who include Cranky, Diddy, Dixie and Tiny Kong.

He added: "They’ve got those go-karts. There’s a lot of crossover!"

Earlier this week, Rogen admitted his approach to playing Donkey Kong was to ensure he had a "good comedic dynamic with the other characters" and that he could be comical in scenes.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The voice sounds like me. I've done a lot of these. I don't change my voice. I'm not one of those actors.

"For me [it was about] finding a way that the character has a good comedic dynamic with the other characters and making sure I feel like I can just be funny in the scenes. That was my approach to Donkey Kong.

"Where that landed was this idea that he just hates Mario [voiced by Chris Pratt] and that he's really annoyed that he's stuck with him the whole movie."

