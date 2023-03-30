Tory Lanez has filed an appeal to throw out his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The 30-year-old rapper faces deportation from the United States and up to 22 years in prison after being convicted of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, but his legal team have accused the prosecution of trying to paint an unfair picture using irrelevant evidence.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, defense attorney Jose Baez claimed prosecutors submitted a photo of Tory with no shirt on and a firearm on his chest, claiming it had been used for identification purposes, but the lawyer insisted they deliberately chose that picture to suggest his client had a fondness for weapons.

The lawyer also argued it was a reversible error for prosecutors to threaten to show the jury the 'Say It' hitmaker's rap lyrics, and objected to the panel being given an 80-minute interview with Megan's friend Kelsey Harris - who was in the car the night of the shooting - to listen to, even though she later recanted much of what she had said.

Additionally, Baez objected to an Instagram post being included as evidence, which included a comments from one of Megan's producers that claimed police detectives had matched bullets from Tory's gun to fragments found in Megan's foot.

Finally, the appeal also argued it was wrong to allow Megan's statements made to police in which she said the rapper told her immediately after the shooting: "Please don't say anything because I'm on probation."

The 'It Doesn't Matter' rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - is scheduled to be sentenced next month and faces spending up to 22 years behind bars.