Priyanka Chopra felt "such a freedom" when she froze her eggs.

The 40-year-old actress - whose daughter Malti Marie was born to a surrogate in January 2022 - felt "anxiety" about the future of her personal life when she was in her 30s because she wanted to stay focused on her career and knew she hadn't found the right person yet, so eased her fears by taking steps to preserve her fertility.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: "I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career.

"I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing.

"[I was] 35, and my mom's an OB-GYN who's like, '36 — Just do it.' "

The 'Baywatch' star - who married Nick Jonas in 2018 - advises everyone she knows to take the same steps, though she noted it can be very expensive.

She said: "I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well...

"I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real.

"It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives.

"But science is at such an amazing place right now.

"It's the best gift you'll give yourself because you're taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them."

Priyanka admitted she was initially put off dating 'Sucker' singer Nick because he was 10 years her junior and she worried about what that would mean for her dream of having a family.

She said: "I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time.

"But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."