2023/03/30 09:00 (BST)

PlayStation Plus will be releasing 'Meet Your Maker', 'Sackboy: A Big Adventure', 'Tails of Iron' in April.

The subscription service releases games to users of their platform on a monthly basis and have now revealed that the first set of springtime games will be the post-apocalyptic first-person 'Meet Your Maker', the 3D multiplayer 'Sackboy' as well as the war-based 'Tails of Iron'.

In a blog post on Thursday (30.03.23), PlayStation said: "Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April. The Monthly Games lineup of Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, April 4 until Monday May 1. Let’s take a closer look at each of the games in turn."

The post went on to explain to players that with 'Meet Your Maker', they can "gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations", whilst they will have the option to go solo in a "race against time" or buddy up with a second player in 'Sackboy' and warned players that they will need "all the help they can get" should they choose to take on hand-drawn RPG Adventure 'Tales of Iron.'

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday April 3 to add 'Battlefield 2042', 'Minecraft Dungeons' and 'Code Vein' to their game library.

