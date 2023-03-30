The movie adaptations of 'Tomb Raider' has been named the UK's favourite movie based on a game.

The 1996 action-adventure video game - which sees players travel around the world searching for lost artefacts as archeologist Lara Croft - was made into a feature film in 2001 starring Angelina Jolie and now the blockbuster has come top in a British poll about video game to movie and TV 'adaptions, fighting off compeition from the likes of 'The Last of Us' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog.'

Jeff Richey, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, comments: “Viewers have been sinking their teeth into the Last of Us since January and it’s a perfect example of how a gripping video game storyline can be made for a different audience.

“The popularity and profits of the most successful games mean producers will always be tempted by big and small-screen adaptations — but there have been some pixel-perfect turkeys in the past."

The rest of the top 10 was made up by the likes of 1993 'Super Mario Brothers' - which was an adaptation of the iconic Nintendo series that follows an Italian plumber on a mission to rescue Princess Peach - as well as the 2016 cinematic version of 'Assassin's Creed' and the 'Hitman' film series just making the list, with 12% of the vote.

Jeff added: "For critics, the 1993 Super Mario Bros film, starring John Leguizamo and Bob Hoskins, was an instant game over but surprisingly despite the bad reviews it placed at ninth in our survey.

“With the first season of The Last of Us setting viewing records for HBO, and a second already commissioned, Joel and Ellie have given the credibility of a genre a huge boost and blazed a trail for more of our favourite console characters to follow.”

1 ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Film series, 2001) 25%

2 ‘The Last of Us’ (TV series, 2023) 19%

3 ‘The Witcher’ (TV series, 2019) 18.6%

4 ‘Resident Evil’ (Film series, 2002) 18%

5 ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (Film series, 2020) 17%

6 ‘Pokemon’ (Film series, 1998) 13.5%

7 ‘Silent Hill’ (Film series, 2006) 13.5%

8 ‘Assassin's Creed’ (Film, 2016) 13%

9 ‘Super Mario Brothers’ (Film, 1993) 12.8%

10 ‘Hitman’ (Film series, 2007) 12%