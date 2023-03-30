Twitter will no longer just promote Twitter Blue users’ posts.

Elon Musk, the social media giant’s CEO, backtracked on the plan only to put those that fork out for the premium tier of the service - which gives people a blue tick that was once only saved for verified and notable people and institutions - on the ‘For You’ page.

He tweeted: “Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in ‘For You’, since you have explicitly asked for them.”

Along with this, those using the free version of the microblogging service will be unable to vote in Twitter polls, a decision-making process loved by Elon.

The original announcement was first made on Tuesday by the 51-year-old billionaire and was roundly criticised by many people, despite Elon’s insistence the plan was to prevent “bot swarms” from ruining the website.

There was also a condemnation of his decision to remove blue ticks from people not signed up for the monthly subscription, as it was implemented to curb the spread of misinformation and impersonation of notable people.

Elon - who took over the site for $44 billion in October - has faced much backlash for how he runs the site, which began with slashing the workforce by more than 50 per cent. Along with many legal disputes from ex-employees alleging they were let go illegally, the site has experienced several notable outages.