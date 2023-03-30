Dove Cameron says the best fashion designers are comparable to the great "composers" because they are "otherworldly geniuses".

The 27-year-old actress-and-singer has teamed up with designer Wes Gordon for the spring/summer 2023 Carolina Herrera collection and she was blown away by his "magical" talent.

Speaking to ELLE.com, Dove - who got close to Wes after he invited her to be his plus one at the 2021 CDFAs - said: "It’s such a dream when you get to be friends with an iconic designer who’s the head of an iconic fashion house.

"I look at fashion designers and photographers the same way I look at composers. [They’re] people who do things that are so magical and otherworldly. They’re geniuses. I grill [Gordon] every time I’m with him. I’m like, ‘Hi! Let me dive into your brain, thank you!’”

Dove - who shot to fame playing the two titular characters in Disney Channel series 'Liv and Maddie' - was snapped by photographer Elizaveta Porodina for the campaign and, on set, the 'Good Mourning' star was encouraged to jump, laugh and dance in a "fantasyland" setting.

She explained: "When you step into a role like this on set, you just feel like you’re living in this fantasyland where anything is possible.

"Elizaveta and her vision were so otherworldly, I couldn’t help but feel so free to experiment. I felt so beautiful.”

"To get those shots, I was jumping, and spinning, and dancing, and laughing. I feel like there’s so much levity, strength, femininity, and boldness to Wes’ designs, and I really wanted to attempt to bring that to the shoot. Every garment was taking on a different story, and in that story, I think it’s only natural to feel the character living those moments.”

