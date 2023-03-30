Elon Musk calls for a pause in artificial intelligence training.

The Twitter CEO has joined forces with a variety of tech exports in an open letter to suspend the development of AI systems amid fears of what it presents to humankind.

The letter by the Future of Life Institute, a non-profit calling for a six-month pause just after the OpenAI shared plans for a new edition of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by an advanced AI that can carry out tasks in the style of a person like writing news copy or songwriting.

It reads: "AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

The non-profit groups want to "steer transformative technologies away from extreme, large-scale risks and towards benefiting life".

The 51-year-old billionaire - who along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak - has his name listed as an outsider advisor to the letter’s author.

The letter detailed the group’s alarm about the rate at that AI was becoming more powerful without much thought to wider society - like the potential to spread misinformation - as it stated that "recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no-one - not even their creators - can understand, predict, or reliably control".

OpenAI has not commented on the letter publicly but it quoted a previous blog post from the Microsoft-backed innovator where they warned about the woes it could cause if it were allowed to run amok.

The post read: "A misaligned superintelligent AGI could cause grievous harm to the world; an autocratic regime with a decisive superintelligence lead could do that, too.

"Co-ordination among AGI efforts to slow down at critical junctures will likely be important."