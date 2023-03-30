Flo Rida's six-year-old son is in intensive care with serious injuries after falling out of a fifth-floor window.

The 'Low' hitmaker has Zohar with Alexis Adams and the youngster's mother revealed details of the shocking incident in a lawsuit filed against the owners and managers of her apartment building, a construction company, a window installation company and other defendants on Monday (27.03.23).

According to documents obtained by News12 New Jersey, the incident occurred three weeks ago and left Zohar - who was born with rare neurological disorder hydrocephalus - with fractured feet and pelvis, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding.

Alexis argued the building in Jersey City had been equipped with windows that “posed a hazardous condition,” causing her son to fall out onto the concrete pavement below.

She said in a statement to the local news outlet: “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

She is seeking damages, attorney’s fees and payment of Zohar’s medical bills.

Flo Rida - whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard - has yet to comment on the news, but Alexis claimed in May 2018 that he had had no involvement with his son.

She told DailyMail.com: “Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test [in December 2016] but kept his shades on and his back turned.

“They were in the same room. He didn’t try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold.”