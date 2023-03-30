Sarah, Duchess of York, has praised her "extraordinary" daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The 63-year-old author thinks her children have taken on board the lessons they were taught by their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, about duty and service, while also juggling their responsibilities as working mothers.

Sarah - who is grandmother to two-year-old August, who her pregnant daughter Eugenie has with husband Jack Brooksbank, and 18-month-old Sienna, Beatrice's daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - told 'This Morning': "Well, it’s Beatrice, Eugiene and I. We are a family unit.

"My girls stand for service, they hold and maintain very hard jobs and they are mothers and they are public figures, and they do charity work…

"They are extraordinary examples of princesses out in service, which is what their grandmother taught them and I taught them with humility."

The duchess has remained close to her ex-husband Prince Andrew since they split in 1992 and she insisted there was no question about her supporting him after he stepped back from royal duties after being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, allegations which he has denied but settled out of court last year.

She added: "So I think the York family as a unit symbolises no judgement, kindness, and moving forward. To make people sit up and go ‘stop’. Stop always believing what you read.

"Walk forward as a unit and remain steadfast to that. Remember, I’ve been through difficult times and he’s always stood by me.”

Meanwhile, the 'Her Heart For a Compass' actress is looking forward to celebrating King Charles' coronation in May.

She said: “I’ll have the bunting out somewhere! It’s so exciting.

"He’s been such an extraordinary person, the king, and it’ll be a new chapter and at last they are recognising all the work he’s done for the environment and good on him.

"I think we will pull out the flags and the bunting and say welcome and we really admire you. And Camilla too.”