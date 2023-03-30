Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker.

The ‘Video Games’ singer, 37, sparked engagement rumours with the music manager and musician, 40, after she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.

Billboard has now reported they are engaged, saying sources told them: “Congratulations are in order for Lana and Evan.”

The outlet added while the couple have successfully kept their relationship under wraps, they have been spotted in public a few times together over the past several months, including on a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California earlier this month, where they posed for pictures with fans.

They have reportedly only been dating a few months and have remained quiet about their romance on social media.

While Lana – real name is Elizabeth Grant – released her ninth studio album, ‘Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, on March 24, Evan, who has plated in the bands Steel Train and Fun, has been busy looking after acts including Disco Biscuits, MAX and Daya.

Lana was previously in a relationship with country singer Clayton Johnson, 34, after they met on a dating app in 2020 before they broke up around the summer of 2021.

She has also been with Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill, 35, who she dated from 2011 until 2014, before moving on to Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini, 40, from 2014 until 2015 and a brief romance with 33-year-old rapper G-Eazy in 2017.

Lana told Rolling Stone in 2014 she has an “affinity” for “really good, strong, self-assured people”.

She then told Harper’s Bazaar she likes to “come home and have someone there”.

Lana added: “For someone like me – and it’s not a co-dependent thing – I just like having someone there. I’ve been alone, and that’s fine. But I like to come home and have someone there.”