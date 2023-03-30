Christine Quinn won't go back to 'Selling Sunset' "in a million years".

The 34-year-old reality star quit the Netflix real estate agency programme after season five and though she'd had to turn down social invites from her former colleagues because she doesn't want to be captured on camera, she insisted nothing will make her change her mind.

Asked if she'd ever return to the show, she told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "Oh, my gosh, never. I would never come back in a million years.

"But that doesn't mean I'm not gonna do TV anymore. It doesn't mean I'm not going to do fun things anymore.

"But absolutely not. I mean, it's… no. I have been asked by some of the girls like, 'I have a birthday party. Can you please come to my birthday party?' And I'm like, 'No, not in a million years.' "

Christine was portrayed as a villain on the show but she doesn't care because they are usually her "favourite characters".

She said: "You know, when I think of villains, I think of Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'. And I think of [Ursula] in 'The Little Mermaid', but those are my favourite characters. Ursula is fabulous. Meryl Streep, she's fabulous.

"And I personally love all the villains. They're my favourite characters.

"So I don't think it's a bad thing at all, you know, to have people be a little frightened of you. It's fun.(sic)"

On Wednesday (29.03.23), Christine was unmasked as Scorpion on 'The Masked Singer' and she revealed she was "so excited" to have been asked to take part.

She said: "I was so excited. I mean, it's something that I manifested for sure, because I'm a big fan of the show.

"I've watched it for years. And I always had so much respect and just admiration for people that were able to get out of their comfort zone and do that.

"I think even if you are a performer, it's a whole different world to get up there on stage and in that costume. It's so different. And for me, I'm not a performer like that. I'm not a musician or anything.

"So it was just really, really, really fun to get out of my head and be able to do that and perform and just ultimately really have fun. That's what the show is about — you don't take yourself seriously — and that's what was so great about it, you know?"