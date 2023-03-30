Jonathan Majors’ lawyer has released texts she insists prove the actor is innocent of assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.

The ‘Creed III’ star, 33, was arrested in a Chelsea apartment near West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue after officers responded to an emergency call on Saturday (25.03.23), and his attorney Priya Chaudhry has now provided texts she says prove his innocence.

Jonathan’s girlfriend, who has not been identified, called the police after he allegedly hit and choked her, but has apparently admitted she’s to blame does not want to press charges against the Marvel star.

She said in texts provided to TMZ: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged.

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.

“Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

She also reportedly messaged: “I love you”.

After more than three hours pass without a response from Jonathan, she is said to have assured him she told police the fight between them “was not an attack”.

The girlfriend added she would do everything in her power to help Majors avoid any charges or problems in court, saying according to the texts: “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end “

Jonathan’s lawyer has repeatedly denied her client’s guilt and said her legal team expects all charges to be dropped soon.

In a statement about the actor’s arrest, the lawyer said she was presenting evidence to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to exonerate him, adding:

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Sources told TMZ Emmy-nominated Jonathan got into an argument with his girlfriend during the taxi ride home from a Brooklyn bar, where she allegedly confronted him when she found another woman texting him.

He has been arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court on six counts of third-degree assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault and two counts of harassment.