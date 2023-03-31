Blac Chyna hasn't explained her lifestyle changes and cosmetic surgery reversals to her children.

The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star - who has son King, 10, with ex-partner Tyga, and daughter Dream, six, with former fiance Rob Kardashian - has been undergoing a series of procedures in recent months to reverse all her previous enhancements including having her facial fillers dissolved while she's also reverted to using her birth name of Angela White and started going to church again - but she hasn't spoken about it with her brood because she just wants to "lead by example".

Speaking on 'Tamron Hall', she explained: "You know, I haven’t really told them anything. I just lead by example. Like if I’m working out, they work out with me. I ask them to come to church with me. They’re like, 'How far is it?' And I’m like, 'Oh God.' Because it’s actually really far. I drive an hour and five minutes to my church and an hour and thirty minutes back every Sunday."

Chyna has devoted herself to her faith since being baptised last year and she's also stepped away from saucy site OnlyFans and started having some of her tattoos removed.

She's also undergone breast reduction surgery and had her silicone butt implants removed, and the star has admitted she made too many changes to her body when she was just a teenager because of her "insecurities".

When asked why she underwent so many procedures at a young age, she said: "Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment. You know, like being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect, you know. And there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing ...

"I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should’ve just waited until I was older because that’s gonna happen. At 19, 18 years old, your body’s not developed. And you know, in my mindset, I wasn’t thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong."