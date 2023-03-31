Phoebe Bridgers was "bullied" at the airport while she was on the way to her dad's funeral.

The 28-year-old singer lost her father Tony towards the end of last year and has now explained that she was targeted by a group of bullies posing as fans on Twitter when she was at the airport preparing to travel to his memorial service.

She told Them magazine: "I'm coming from a place of literally — I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f****** bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year. If you're a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that's an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it's OK to do that.

"I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f****** dehumanise me and shame me and f****** bully me on the way to my dad's wake."

The 'Chinese Satellite' hitmaker - who is also part of indie rock supergroup Boygenius with Lucy Davus and Julien Baker - went on to acknowledge that the bullies would have known about her father's death because she had announced it on social media and she's now learning she doesn't have to just take online abuse because of her fame.

She added: "It's not like they didn't know my dad just died. A lot of the top comments [were] like, 'Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?'

"I have to say, most of the people I talk to light up my life and remind me what I love about my job, but my two best friends are helping me with the boundary of 'I don't have to sit here and be f****** grateful that that happened' and that that's a part of my job.

"It doesn't have to be, and it wasn't five years ago, so I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be like, this is dehumanising abuse, horrible s***."