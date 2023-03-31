Amanda Kloots has recalled the heartbreaking moment she left her husband Nick Cordero at a hospital after he was struck down with COVID-19.

The Broadway actor fell ill in March 2020 and spent three months in hospital battling the bug - even having one of his legs amputated - before he eventually succumbed to the disease - and Amanda has relived the painful trip to the medical centre in Los Angeles three years on revealing it was the last proper day she spent with her husband.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai. March 30, 2020 is a day that is engrained [sic] in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband. There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them.

"If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss. If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times."

Amanda went on: "I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours. I've learned to say different goodbyes.

"I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."

Amanda was left to raise the couple's three-year-old son Elvis alone following his death, but she's convinced she still gets signs from her late husband.

A video posted on Instagram Stories showed her sitting with Elvis listening to the song 'Volare' and she explained: "Elvis and I here, we're sitting at the beautiful Grove waiting to hear something from Nick and they are playing 'Volare.' It's a sign. It's a sign that everything is going to be okay ...

"A video I sent to my best friends while I sat at The Grove (which was a ghost [t]own) waiting to hear from Nick to pick him up. 'Volare' is a song that this day plays at the strangest times and I swear it's Nick talking to me."