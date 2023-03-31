'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae El Moussa hasn't been called back to work after taking time off following the birth of her son.

The 35-year-old reality TV realtor welcomed her first child - a little boy named Tristan - with her husband Tarek El Moussa in January and she is keen to return to filming on season seven of the hit Netflix show but she has been left "frustrated" because no one has been in touch about getting her back on set.

During an appearance on E! News, she explained: "Season seven is filming right now but I've been off on maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work but so far I've not been called back ... I'm ready to work ... but I've not been called back. It's been a little frustrating so I'm not sure what's going on."

Original castmember Heather added: "I'm an OG. I've been there since the pilot. From the beginning."

The TV star features in series six of 'Selling Sunset' but it remains unclear what role she will play in series seven.

It comes after Heather recently opened up about her relationship with her son in an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', insisting she struggles to be separated from him.

She said: "I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or leave the house at all. Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives, and he's so precious ...

"He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have, and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."