TLC star Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas is hoping her blossoming romance with Matthew Lawrence will lead to marriage.

The 52-year-old singer started dating the former 'Boy Meets World' actor, 43, late last year following his divorce from former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke and Chilli has since gushed about how well the the relationship - and now she has admitted she hopes her man will pop the question eventually.

In a video posted on TMZ.com, Chilli is asked: "Do you think you will get married?" and the pop star replied: "I hope so."

The 'No Scrubs' singer previously opened up about the relationship in an interview with Extra TV in which she lavished praise on her new man, saying: "I am so happy. I don't even know what to do with myself. He's the best. For me, anyway. He's the best."

Matthew has also been open about how smitten he is with the singer, insisting he feel like his life is in full "bloom" right now.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special."

It was suggested that Matthew had implied he was hoping to start a family with Chilli, but she has since clarified his comments. In TMZ's video, she explained: "No he didn't [say that]. That's not what he said. What he said was taken out of context but we've already cleared all of that up ... I'm just saying that's not what he said."