'Vampire Survivors' was named Best Game at BAFTA Game Awards.

The roguelike shoot 'em up video game - which is developed and published by Luca Galante - was first released on macOS and Windows in October 2022 and managed to scoop the top prize at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday (30.03.23), beating off competition from 'Stray', 'MARVEL SNAP', 'Elden Ring', 'God of War Ragnarök' and 'Cult of the Ring.'

Speaking to Eurogamer after the win, developer Geo Morgan said: "It's all really strange. It's such a quirky little game and the team is so passionate about what we do and we've put our heart and soul into it. I think that shows from how people react to it and how many people enjoy it and how we want to keep striving to make it a better game."

'Vampire Survivors also won Best Game Design, but action-adventure 'God of War' managed to scoop the most prizes, taking home six in total including the public-voted EE Game of the Year prize and a gong for Best Music.

The full list of winners is below:

Animation

God of War Ragnarök

Evolving Game

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Original Property

Elden Ring

Audio Achievement

God of War Ragnarök

Game Design

Vampire Survivors

British Game

Rollerdrome

Artistic Achievement

Tunic

Multiplayer

Elden Ring

Narrative

Immortality

Performer in a Supporting Role

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök

Music

God of War Ragnarök

EE Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement

Horizon Forbidden West

Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Debut Game

Tunic

Games Beyond Entertainment

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Performer in a Leading Role

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Best Game

Vampire Survivors