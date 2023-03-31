'Vampire Survivors' was named Best Game at BAFTA Game Awards.
The roguelike shoot 'em up video game - which is developed and published by Luca Galante - was first released on macOS and Windows in October 2022 and managed to scoop the top prize at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday (30.03.23), beating off competition from 'Stray', 'MARVEL SNAP', 'Elden Ring', 'God of War Ragnarök' and 'Cult of the Ring.'
Speaking to Eurogamer after the win, developer Geo Morgan said: "It's all really strange. It's such a quirky little game and the team is so passionate about what we do and we've put our heart and soul into it. I think that shows from how people react to it and how many people enjoy it and how we want to keep striving to make it a better game."
'Vampire Survivors also won Best Game Design, but action-adventure 'God of War' managed to scoop the most prizes, taking home six in total including the public-voted EE Game of the Year prize and a gong for Best Music.
The full list of winners is below:
Animation
God of War Ragnarök
Evolving Game
Final Fantasy 14 Online
Original Property
Elden Ring
Audio Achievement
God of War Ragnarök
Game Design
Vampire Survivors
British Game
Rollerdrome
Artistic Achievement
Tunic
Multiplayer
Elden Ring
Narrative
Immortality
Performer in a Supporting Role
Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök
Music
God of War Ragnarök
EE Game of the Year
God of War Ragnarök
Technical Achievement
Horizon Forbidden West
Family
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Debut Game
Tunic
Games Beyond Entertainment
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Performer in a Leading Role
Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
Best Game
Vampire Survivors