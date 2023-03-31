The retail editions of 'Sifu' for Xbox Series X and Xbox One are now available.

The Kung-Fu themed video game - which follows the story of a young person who witnesses the death of their father and embarks on a quest for revenge after eight years of training in the ways of Kung Fu - is now available as a "massive expansion" in the form of the Vengeance Edition, which includes the game on Xbox One/Xbox Series X along with an exclusive SteelBook case, ‘The Art of Sifu’ print artbook, a digital version of the original score and three lithographs.

Gamers will also be able to enjoy hours more of gameplay with the launch of The Arenas Mode, which includes nine new locations and 45 merciless challenges spread over 5 game modes, with new features such as Time Attack as well as Capture mode and Manhunt mode.

The Arenas expansion is now available to new and existing players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

What's more, those who already own the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch or PC are already able to purchase the Redemption Set which includes a figurine representing the Student, a tenacity pendant, and a 160-page ‘Behind the Art of Sifu’ Developers Diary published by Pix’n Love.

Watch the launch trailer for The Arenas expansion at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kyme8eYi8w feature=youtu.be and find out more about the release at https://www.microids.com/game-sifu/.