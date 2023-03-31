Keanu Reeves gave the 'John Wick 4' stunt crew personalised "death count" T-shirts and engraved Rolex watches.

The Hollywood action man reprised his role as the feared assassin for the fourth installment in the hit franchise and he made sure all of the stunt workers on the movie felt appreciated by giving them shirts emblazoned with the number of times they acted out a death scene - as well as pricey timepieces said to be worth £7,300 each.

The film's fight coordinator Jeremy Marina told the New York Times: "At the end of the shoot Reeves made T-shirts for the stunt performers emblazoned with the number of times they were slain over the course of the entire movie."

The stunt performers are said to have "died" onscreen up to 20 times during the course of the film.

Keanu is also said to have presented four of the stunt workers with pricey Rolex Submariner watches each engraved with the words "The John Wick Five" along with the crew member's name and the message: "Thank you ... Keanu ... JW4 2021."

The actor is also believed to have purchased one of the watches for himself.

A member of the team posted pictures of the gifts on Instagram as well as the moment Keanu presented them with the watches, calling it the "best wrap gift ever".

It's not yet known whether Keanu will return for a fifth movie, but head of the Lionsgate movie studio Joe Drake recently hinted John Wick could be back again, telling Deadline.com: "We’re not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise. It’s what alternative there will be ... There’s a lot of different things that we can do."