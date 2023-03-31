Naomi Campbell has teamed up with BMW to launch the BMW XM with the ‘Dare To Be You’ campaign.

The 52-year-old fashion pioneer has been modelling for over 35 years and is one of the industry’s biggest names and she has collaborated with the German motor vehicle manufacturer to create and front the campaign.

The collaboration with the model marks a moment in history for the luxury motors, as the super-SUV will combine a V8 M-division TwinPower Turbo engine with BWS’s fifth generation battery technology. The one-off model designed by Naomi will be unveiled by the end of 2023.

Naomi said: "The BMW M slogan 'Dare to be You' immediately appealed to me because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change.”

Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW, added: “Naomi Campbell is a woman who goes her own way unswervingly and has become not only a unique supermodel but also a fascinating personality. There are few people who can identify with the motto ‘Dare to be You’ as strongly as she can.”

The British born daughter of a Jamaican mother is a big advocate for more diversity in fashion and often uses her presence at international shows to promote change.

The model, actress, businesswomen and influencer has made great strides in the last four decades of her career and is committed to champion social change.

Naomi is also a philanthropist responsible for wide-ranging fundraising and charity work, including global initiative ‘Emerge’. In 2022 the charity platform focused mainly on the next generation of cultural talent on the African continent, as well as UNESCO.