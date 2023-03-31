Tessa Thompson mixes a concoction of buttermilk and turmeric to get rid of her under-eye circles.

The 39-year-old actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood and has once again earned critical acclaim due to her performance in 'Rocky' spin-off 'Creed III'.

Whilst she remains dauntless in front of the camera, being in the public eye means having to abide by the pressures of looking picture perfect 24/7.

Chronic under-eye circles can be an insecurity for some but not for Tessa as she’s found a unique way to keep those panda eyes at bay.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Tessa revealed her unconventional beauty hack to zap those dark circles.

She said: “This is a hack I discovered that I really like, but it requires time and, in some cases, a trip to the market, but it's really great.

"I have discoloration under my eyes. It's just something that, regardless of how much I sleep, exists, but certainly, if I'm really not well-slept, my eyes can get quite dark under there.

"If I have the time and I can get to a market, I just take pure buttermilk (you can also do it with goat's milk yogurt) or any kind of nice yogurt and just mix it with turmeric. Then, you take a little paintbrush or makeup brush (because the turmeric can stain your fingers), and you just apply it under your eyes and leave it on for like 15 minutes.”

She added: “Then you have to wash your face pretty vigorously underneath there, obviously being careful because it's a sensitive area. But it really helps with under-eye circles. I have found it very helpful when I have the time.”

The Armani beauty ambassador admits she likes to keep things simple with her makeup routine opting for the “no-makeup makeup look.”

She said: “I like just a little bit of foundation. Sometimes, I'll even mix it with my moisturizer, serum, or a little bit of oil. I like to use corrector under my eyes, so a little bit of orange, then a little bit of concealer, and then not that much powder—maybe just in the middle of my face. Then I use some rose water, and off I go.”