Tessa Thompson: I use buttermilk and turmeric to get rid of my panda eyes

Published
2023/03/31 15:59 (BST)

Tessa Thompson mixes a concoction of buttermilk and turmeric to get rid of her under-eye circles.

The 39-year-old actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood and has once again earned critical acclaim due to her performance in 'Rocky' spin-off 'Creed III'.

Whilst she remains dauntless in front of the camera, being in the public eye means having to abide by the pressures of looking picture perfect 24/7.

Chronic under-eye circles can be an insecurity for some but not for Tessa as she’s found a unique way to keep those panda eyes at bay.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Tessa revealed her unconventional beauty hack to zap those dark circles.

She said: “This is a hack I discovered that I really like, but it requires time and, in some cases, a trip to the market, but it's really great.

"I have discoloration under my eyes. It's just something that, regardless of how much I sleep, exists, but certainly, if I'm really not well-slept, my eyes can get quite dark under there.

"If I have the time and I can get to a market, I just take pure buttermilk (you can also do it with goat's milk yogurt) or any kind of nice yogurt and just mix it with turmeric. Then, you take a little paintbrush or makeup brush (because the turmeric can stain your fingers), and you just apply it under your eyes and leave it on for like 15 minutes.”

She added: “Then you have to wash your face pretty vigorously underneath there, obviously being careful because it's a sensitive area. But it really helps with under-eye circles. I have found it very helpful when I have the time.”

The Armani beauty ambassador admits she likes to keep things simple with her makeup routine opting for the “no-makeup makeup look.”

She said: “I like just a little bit of foundation. Sometimes, I'll even mix it with my moisturizer, serum, or a little bit of oil. I like to use corrector under my eyes, so a little bit of orange, then a little bit of concealer, and then not that much powder—maybe just in the middle of my face. Then I use some rose water, and off I go.”

© BANG Media International

tessathompson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended