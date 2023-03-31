Toni Collette loves to meditate.

The Australian actress, best known for staring in films like 1999’s thriller ‘The Sixth Sense’ and 2006’s comedy ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, has been praised for her metamorphic performances in a wide range of roles.

Whilst Toni is always on the move and no plans to slow down from her decades-long career anytime soon - after recently going on a worldwide press tour for her upcoming TV show ‘The Power’ – she understands the importance of self-care.

Speaking to Glamour, she said: “I love to meditate. I used to be like, ‘Ugh, I should meditate,' but now I look forward to it. It’s a chance to merge with everything. It’s like interfacing with the most beautiful, pure aspect of life. I also walk, I bike ride, I cuddle my kids, I spend time in nature. Sleep. Sleep is so important.”

Colette - who pursued acting in her 20s - landed her big break in 1994’s comedy drama ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination as well as the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

But despite the ongoing success, Collette suffered from imposter syndrome. If she was to go back and do it all again she would address her younger self by reiterating the importance of self-belief.

She added: "Just enjoy it all. It’s funny how you just feel so unsure of yourself at that age, and I was getting so many opportunities and experiences, and I think if I had felt a little more self-assured and comfortable with myself, and just focused on the joy, it would have been… more fun. It was fun anyway, trust me, I had a lot fun! But – and I sound like Ferris Bueller here – life moves pretty fast. You’ve really got to savour it.”