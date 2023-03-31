Toni Collette has declared “people don’t f*** with me”.

The 50-year-old ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ actress – who announced in December she was breaking up from her partner of 20 years Dave Galafassi – said she has learned to “take care of myself pretty well” and has suffered “rage”, especially over how women have been treated in society.

She told Glamour magazine when asked if she had ever been faced with sexism in the workplace: “I think people don’t f*** with me. I mean, look, I have. Everyone’s had an experience here or there.

“But ultimately, I think I take care of myself pretty well, and people just wouldn’t go there. I feel lucky in that way.

“I was recently watching ‘The United States of Tara’ (the 2009 comedy series that sees Toni plays a suburban mother who switches between multiple identities, including a loud, sweary man called Buck) with my 11-year-old son, and he couldn’t believe that I was playing a guy.

“And he kept repeating, ‘My name is Buck and I will f*** you sideways!’ And I was like, ‘That’s a part that lives in me!’”

Mum-of-two Toni, who had daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 11, with musician Dave, 44, added she had experienced huge anger in her life.

She said: “Oh my god, I’ve had rage. We’re born into a patriarchal society, we all adhere to the rules and don’t even think about them, because why would you?

“You just accept things until you start to wake up and question things. But your emotions are like signposts and if you suppress them, you’re only going to make yourself sick.

“You can’t deny your emotions, they’re talking to you. I think your body is somehow smarter than your mind. And sadly, there is much to rage against.”

Toni didn’t mention her marriage split to Glamour, and has only appeared to hint at it on social media, by posting on Instagram in January a poem about being “indestructible” and believing in “your soul”.

She is said to have been left devastated by her marriage collapse, with the former couple saying in a joint statement last year: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”