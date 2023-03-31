Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship is said to still be on track after the pair were separately spotted without their wedding rings.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, and Iranian-American model and actor Sam, 29, who married in June 2022 were recently photographed without the bands, but Sam’s representative claims it’s nothing to do with marital problems.

Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent told Page Six their client Sam simply took off his ring as he is filming a movie.

Sam’s representative also pointed out to Page Six he had posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories on Thursday (30.03.23) with his wedding band clearly visible.

The outlet added representatives for Britney did not respond to “multiple” requests for comment.

Grammy-winning Britney was seen arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday (28.03.23) in photos obtained by the Daily Mail without her giant wedding rock ahead of a trip to Mexico with her 32-year-old talent agent friend and manager Cade Hudson.

Page Six said a source told them: “Asghari did not join the vacation because he is busy with work”.

Since the couple married at Britney’s California home, they have been telling fans their relationship is not troubled.

Weeks after the wedding Sam denied he has ever been “controlling” of Britney, telling TMZ after the pair were spotted by fans having an apparent row at a restaurant: “No, I don’t even control what we have for dinner. You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where (fans are) coming from.

“They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans.”

Sam added in February his wife is in “full control” of her life amid reports that people in her inner circle were planning an “intervention” for the singer – adding: “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances.”

Britney, who was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, has sparked concerns for her mental well-being with her regular naked selfie posts and bizarre online social media videos.

But she accused followers who recently called police to carry out a wellness check on her of going “too far” and pleaded with them to “respect my privacy”.

It was reported in September by TMZ Britney has not seen the two sons she had with her 45-year-old ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden James – over rows about her social media content, although she has said: “My love for my children has no boundaries.”