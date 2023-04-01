Flo Rida says his six-year-old son is a miracle survivor after the boy plunged from a fifth-floor apartment onto concrete.

The ‘Right Round’ rapper, 43, was left petrified for Zohar Dillard when the youngster ended up in an intensive care unit suffering severe injuries after he plummeted from a window on March 4, but the musician has now updated fans to say the boy is recovering.

Flo – real name Tramar Lacel Dillard – wrote on his Instagram stories on Thursday (30.03.23): “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son.”

He added Zohar – who was born with a rare neurological disorder – is “getting the best medical care” and “miraculously survived a tragic fall”.

The performer then asked fans for “continued prayers” as his boy “undergoes rehabilitation,” signing off he wanted the situation to “remain a private matter”.

Zohar’s fall was only made public earlier this week after the child’s mum Alexis Adams filed a civil lawsuit against the Jersey City building where his fall happened.

In the filing, obtained by Page Six, Adams said the incident left Zohar hospitalised with fractures in his pelvis and left foot, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding.

She added the complex where he fell had windows with “incorrect sized guards”, which she said were “a hazardous condition” that caused her son to plummet onto concrete below.

The apartment building’s owners and managers, a construction company, a window installer and others were named as defendants in the suit and Alexis – who has claimed Flo has no involvement in the boy’s life – is seeking damages, attorney’s fees and payment of Zohar’s medical bills.

Since his birth in September 2016, Zohar has struggled with hydrocephalus, which, according to the Hydrocephalus Association, is caused by an “abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid” within cavities of the brain called ventricles, “resulting in pressure” inside the head.

Alexis told New Jersey channel News 12 in a statement: “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”