Mary Fitzgerald has suffered a septic miscarriage.

The 'Selling Sunset' star got pregnant while she and husband Romain Bonnet, 29, were in Bali but she lost the baby and also had to undergo surgery after developing a uterus infection, which can cause symptoms including chills, fever, intimate bleeding and a rapid heart rate.

She shared in a video posted to Instagram: "I'm going to try to do this without crying, it's taken me a few weeks to say everything that's been going on.

"We did get pregnant. When were in Bali, and got pregnant, and, unfortunately that didn't work out.

"On top of the miscarriage, also had a septic miscarriage.

"So, had to go in for surgery for that. I guess the only reason why I've been silent for a long time -- and the reason why I'm speaking out now -- is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this."

While the 43-year-old star - who has son Austin Babbitt, 28, from a previous relationship - admitted things have been "rough", she and her husband still have "hope".

She added: "I needed a minute because there's so many eyes on me, and everyone judges, and everything. And, it has been rough, to say the least. But there's still hope."

Mary and Romain plan to "keep trying" to get pregnant again and hope to have "very good news very soon".

In a caption for the post, the realtor explained she wanted to connect with others going through similar struggles.

She wrote: "It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok.

I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated.

"I have been asked some questions, and finally found it within me to address this. We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there."