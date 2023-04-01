Kelsey Parker is convinced her late husband Tom Parker has been sending her signs since his death last year.

The Wanted star passed away in March 2022 aged 33 after a battle with a brain tumour and Kelsey has been left to raise the couple's two children as a single mum and she's now revealed her partner's death has led her to believe in the afterlife.

During a shoot for OK! magazine on a beach in Kent, England, Kelsey spotted a heart in the sand and took it as another sign from Tom, explaining: "I always say he sends me signs all the time.

"It was incredible when the heart appeared [in the sand]. I just massively felt him there ... We always used to debate it [life after death] and I'd say: 'Tom. When you're gone, you're gone.' But he was like: 'Kelsey, there's so much more out there.'

"And obviously now I massively believe that and when you see signs, like the heart on the sand, I don't know how you can't believe in it."

During the interview she also revealed how she planned to mark the first anniversary of his death on March 30 by taking the couple's children - daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi - to the memorial bench she had made in his honour. The day afterwards, she is hosting a get together for friends and family so they can raise a glass to the late pop star.

She added: "I've invited everyone along and we'll raise a glass to him. I'm just going to try and celebrate it because I don't want it to be really sad., even though I'm going to be feeling all the emotions over again."