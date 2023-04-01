Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will close for good on Monday (27.03.23).

The video games giant launched the digital distribution service in 2011 but announced in February that it will be closing and today marks the last day that fans and subscribers can download new titles before they are removed permanently along with the platform.

In a statement, Nintendo said: "As of 27 March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases on Nintendo eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos. Furthermore, as this date draws closer, related services will cease to function. We recommend all consumers to use any funds in their Nintendo 3DS and/or Wii U Nintendo eShop balance before the ability to purchase content ends on Monday 27 March 2023.

"Merging your Nintendo Network ID funds (used on Nintendo eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS) with the funds tied to their Nintendo Account (used on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch) will allow you to continue to use them to purchase digital download titles, DLC, passes and other similar items for Nintendo Switch.

"The service for merging funds will no longer be available as of March 2024. Make sure you merge your funds by March 2024."

Users will, however, still be able to download titles they have previously purchased even after the closure of the virtual shop as long as funds remain within their account.

