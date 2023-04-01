Neil Diamond has only accepted his Parkinson's disease diagnosis "in the last few weeks".

The 82-year-old singer retired from touring after being diagnosed with the condition - a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system - five years ago but he admitted he was in denial for a long time about his health issues.

In a preview for his upcoming interview on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he told Antony Mason: "I'm still doing it. And I don't like it. But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

But the 'Sweet Caroline' hitmaker acknowledged that "somehow, a calm has moved [into] the hurricane of [his] life" and he likes the person he has become.

He added: "Things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I'm easier on people. I'm easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I'm gone."

Neil is now promoting 'A Beautiful Noise', a Broadway show about his life and he admitted it was "pretty hard" to watch the production.

He said: "It was all pretty hard. I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered, and I was scared."

Asked what he was scared of, he replied: "Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a façade. And the truth be known to all of 'em. I'm not some big star. I'm just me."

When the singer announced his retirement from touring five years ago due to his diagnosis, he insisted it wouldn't spell the end for his career.

He said in a statement at the time "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

"My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been 'so good, so good, so good' thanks to you."