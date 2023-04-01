Andrew Tate has been released from prison and placed under house arrest.

The 36-year-old reality star, along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian female suspects were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group in December but all four were released from jail on Friday (31.03.23) and will remain under house arrest until 29 April after appealing last week's decision to extend their incarceration by another 30 days.

A spokesperson for the brothers told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew’s and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision.

"They will be placed under house arrest while the investigation continues. We are appreciative of the judge and courts for allowing the brothers to return home.

"Both brothers are looking forward to being reunited with their families in Romania and want to extend their thanks to all the supporters who have stood by them during this time.

"They will continue to fight to clear their name of these fabricated accusations; however, this is a big step in the right direction."

The brothers' communications director, Mateea Petrescu, hailed the move as a "small step" and said more details about the conditions of their release will be made public in due course.

Mateea told Sky News: "I believe the judges in the appal court today were thorough and took the time to understand that they are not a flight risk and they are not a danger to public safety, therefore they have decided to release them under house arrest.

"This is just a small step, they are still under investigation but they will not be in jail anymore, they will be at home." Petrescu revealed the Tate's were inside with their lawyer going through "due diligence" and said more details about the conditions of their release terms would be made public in due course.

Following their release, former 'Big Brother' contestant Andrew shared a video of himself smoking a cigar on Twitter.

He wrote: "Since last year, I've been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home, and I can't stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan.(sic)"