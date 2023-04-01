Paris Hilton is looking forward to “reliving [her] childhood with her son.

The 42-year-old socialite and husband Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix into the world via surrogate in January 2023, and the ‘Stars Are Blind’ hitmaker admitted being a parent has made her even more excited for all the special occasions that occur throughout the year.

She said in an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine: “I’m excited about all the holidays coming up.

“I can’t wait for the future – the Easter bunny and Santa Claus and the tooth fairy.

“All of these fun moments and getting to relive my childhood with my baby boy.”

Paris – who has spoken about the abuse she was subjected to while at boarding school as a teenager – admitted she has always been a “kid at heart” but being a mom has made her finally grow up.

She said: “I’ve always been a kid at heart – that’s just who I am.

“Maybe that leads back to when I was a teenager because I had my childhood stolen from me.

“Now, being a mom, I’m definitely grown up but I will always have that kid inside me. It’s important to never lose that.”

The hotel heiress has found that her priorities have “completely shifted” now she has her son and she’s turned down a number of career opportunities because she wants to be around for all his milestones.

She said: “I’m so in love with my little baby boy.

“My priorities have completely shifted. I’m having to say no to so many things now because I just don’t want to miss all these moments.

“He just started smiling last week.

“My heart melts. It’s full of so much love.”