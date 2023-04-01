Celine Dion felt a "giant wave of love" as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer expressed gratitude to well-wishers after she turned 55 on Thursday (30.03.23) amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

In a message posted on her Instagram Story, Celine said: "I feel this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!"

Celine also shared a clip from Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her cast mates on the upcoming movie 'Love Again', as they described her birthday as "one of the biggest days of the year".

The star will feature in the romantic comedy film as a fictionalised version of herself as she helps a journalist who is tasked with profiling her to find romance.

Priyanka said: "Just like our movie, you are a real-life fairy godmother."

Sam added: "Thank you for giving the world your love and your music."

Celine received the devastating stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December and was forced to cancel a number of concerts as the rare and incurable neurological disorder causes debilitating muscle spasms.

The star - who has children Rene-Charles, 22, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband Rene Angelil - was described as the "picture of resilience" following the news.

A source told PEOPLE: "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans.

"They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience."