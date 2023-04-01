Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher could reunite at a Manchester City match.

The siblings have been feuding since the break-up of Oasis in 2009 but are said to be contemplating the idea of attending one of their beloved football team's games or going for a walk at a park near their North London homes to resolve their differences.

There is renewed hope that Noel and Liam could reunite following the former's separation from wife Sara MacDonald earlier this year. Liam notoriously disliked her and branded her a "witch" in a Twitter tirade back in 2018.

A music source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Noel and Liam are in contact behind closed doors.

"They are tentatively taking steps to meet up and rebuild their relationship.

"There's a lot of lost time to make up for and both have missed out on the ups and downs in each other's lives. They need to patch up their brotherly bond before they even think about getting back in the studio for an Oasis reunion, but the wheels are in motion.

"Liam's relationship with Noel's wife was a huge obstacle to them reforming, but that's no longer an issue. Their family are encouraging them too."

The insider added: "The brothers are floating the idea of a Manchester City game or going for a low-key walk in the park.

"All of the speculation from fans is great as it ups the ante, they don't mind it."

Noel recently challenged his younger brother to "get his people to call my people" to discuss a reunion of the legendary Britpop group.

Speaking in a radio interview in France on France Inter, Noel said: "There’s something in the papers back in England today.

"[Liam] should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the f****** internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say."