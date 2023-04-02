Harry Styles was spotted with former flame Kiko Mizuhara, just hours after sharing a steamy snog with Emily Ratajkowski.

Late last month, Harry, 29, was spotted kissing Emily, 31, after a concert in Tokyo but later that night, Harry was seen heading home with his ex Kiko, 32, after a party.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: "Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her.

"She also understands that he is known everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans.

"Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them."

Harry and Kiko's 5am stroll through the deserted party district of Shinjuku together was picked up on a live-streaming webcam.

He was seen wearing a pair of angel wings that Kiko had been sporting earlier at a party and at one stage, they sheltered together under her clear plastic umbrella.

Harry and Kiko, 32, reportedly dated briefly in 2019 and the popstar flew to Tokyo several times to meet up with her.

She is now believed to be dating American pianist John Carroll Kirby.

Meanwhile, the stroll came just hours after Harry was spotted making out with model Emily, a pal of his most recent ex Olivia Wilde.

Harry and Olivia split in November 2022 after nearly two years together.