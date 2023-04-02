Jack Whitehall relieved to be given body double after six-pack fail

2023/04/02 07:00 (BST)

Jack Whitehall was relieved to be given a body double for his TV show 'The Afterparty' after failing to get in shape.

The comedian/actor has revealed his character in the Apple TV Plus series was described as having a six-pack, but despite all his best efforts Jack was unable to sculpt his abs into shape in time due to a beer and pasta binge in Italy shortly before the shoot started.

In an interview with Heat magazine, he explained: "I've never committed to getting a six-pack before for a role, but I thought: 'I'm really going to try hard to get fit.'

"And then I booked this gig [a beer promotional campaign in Italy] before I went out there, which was basically a week of beer and pasta ...

"I don't know about six-packs but I'm pretty certain beer and pasta are not what you're advised to eat.

"In my mind, I just called it a cheat week, but that did become the cheat week of all cheat weeks - eating pasta every day.

"So when I arrived in LA , I was not in the shape that I intended."

However, Jack's lack of abs wasn't a problem for show bosses as they just called in a body double to stand in for him.

Jack added: "It was fine, because they were like: 'We can just hire a double who's got a six pack''. I think that's the takeaway here: you can just hire someone else with the physique you want, and then you can 'live Italian'."

