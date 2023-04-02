Steam is to launch a Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Game Cube emulator.

The video game digital distribution service has teamed up with Dolphin - which is a free and open-source video game software enabling one computer system to act like another - so users will now be able to recreate gameplay initially only seen in the early 2000s consoles.

In a statement, Dolphin said: "We are pleased to announce our great experiment - Dolphin is coming to Steam! Our store page is now live, and you can visit it with the handy widget below. However, due to how Steam works, you won't be able to download the emulator through Steam just yet. Feel free to wishlist us to be notified when Dolphin is available to download on Steam!"

The company went on to add that a feature article will come in time for the launch and teased that more information will come soon.

The statement added: "When we launch on Steam, we'll have a feature article detailing the process and features of the Steam release. We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment. This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!"